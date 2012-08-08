Aug 8 Lamar Advertising Co posted better-than-expected quarterly revenue, but the billboard operator forecast third-quarter revenue below analyst estimates.

The 110-year-old company, which gets about 80 percent of its revenue from the U.S. market, f orecast third-quarter revenue of between $303 million and $306 million.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $307.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lamar, which competes with Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc and CBS Corp-held CBS Outdoor, operates in 44 U.S. states as well as Canada and Puerto Rico.

Net income rose to $13.9 million, or 15 cents per share in the second quarter, from $11.4 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased 3.9 percent to $304.9 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $304 million.