Oct 26 Lamar Media Corp on Thursday sold $535 million of senior subordinated notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LAMAR MEDIA AMT $535 MLN COUPON 5 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 11/01/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/30/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 329 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS