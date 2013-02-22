* Farm gate prices sharply down due to oversupply, static
demand
* New Zealand competition fierce for depressed EU market
* Sheep farmers could reduce flocks or quit entirely
By Natalie Huet and Nigel Hunt
LONDON, Feb 22 Sheep farmers in Britain and
Ireland fear for their future as oversupply of lamb in Europe
drags farm-gate prices to three-year lows while production costs
soar, giving efficient New Zealand exporters a vital edge.
Most British sheep farmers have been selling at a loss since
November because an influx of cheap imports coincided with the
delayed sales of home-grown lambs that had been held up by wet
weather causing poor feeding conditions.
Meanwhile, much of the European Union, the biggest market
for British lamb, is in recession.
Lamb prices at British farms were down 24 percent
year-on-year in early February while Ireland recorded a 20
percent drop.
Britain and Ireland are the EU's top lamb producers and
major exporters alongside world leaders New Zealand and
Australia.
But farmers and analysts say falling incomes could push
hundreds to leave the business and thousands more to reduce
their flocks, making the animal that shapes much of the current
landscape of the islands, through its grazing, a rarer sight.
"If this trend continues, and producers are forced to sell
lambs at less than the cost of production, then ultimately they
will look at alternative ways of making a living," said Charles
Sercombe, a sheep breeder in central England in charge of
livestock issues for Britain's National Farmers Union (NFU).
The drop in farm gate prices - to 3.40 pounds per kg ($2.35
per lb)- has yet to show on British supermarket shelves, where
lamb fetches between 7 and 15 pounds a kg. According to the NFU,
while December wholesale prices for legs of lamb slid 17 percent
from a year ago, retail prices edged down only 2 percent.
"Farmers' costs are rising, but retailers' costs are too,"
said Richard Dodd, spokesman for the British Retail Consortium,
adding that the country's supermarkets regularly ran promotions
on lamb but that higher costs for processing, transport and
running stores needed to be reflected in headline shop prices.
Input costs for British and Irish sheep farmers have
increased by around 30 percent in the past five years, with
feed, fuel and fertilisers biting particularly hard.
"Those are the three things that have really put the guys
under pressure here with the reduction in (lamb) price," said
Gabriel Gilmartin, president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep
Farmers' Association.
The situation for producers could get worse as New Zealand
has leeway in its export quotas to further increase shipments to
the EU, where appetite for lamb remains solid but incomes are
squeezed.
FROM SHORTAGE TO OVERSUPPLY
Despite a strengthening currency, export-driven New Zealand
farmers can produce lamb more cheaply than those in Britain and
Ireland, largely through economies of scale.
In Ireland a large farm might have 500 to 600 sheep,
compared with 3,000 to 5,000 in New Zealand, Gilmartin said.
"There is too much fragmentation of land in Ireland and the
holdings are too small," he said.
Britain has been importing lamb from the Southern Hemisphere
for over a century to guarantee supply at any season, with peak
shipments traditionally arriving in the first half of the year,
when domestic supply is lowest.
But the heavy rain of 2012 delayed Britain's peak of
production by two months because lambs do not thrive on soaked
grass, as they get less nutrients and are prone to diseases.
When these lambs came to market late last year, New Zealand
imports had increased by over 30 percent from the previous year,
according to data shared by trade body the English Beef and Lamb
Executive (Eblex).
This increase came after extremely tight global supplies in
2011 sent prices to record highs and prompted a jump in output.
But consumer expenditure on lamb in Europe has since
remained roughly static and the higher volumes sold fetched
lower prices per kg, said Eblex senior analyst Paul Heyhoe.
Mike Petersen, chairman of New Zealand's trade body for beef
and lamb, said average lamb prices were expected to drop by a
quarter in the country this year.
"There is no doubt that with a soft market, and a number of
carryover UK lambs from the wet winter, pricing has been softer
than all of us would like," he said.
The agriculture ministry forecast last month that average
incomes for English farms with grazing livestock would fall by
up to 52 percent in 2012/13 to between 14,000 and 18,000 pounds.
The ministry cited lower sheep values and higher feed costs.
Phil Stocker, chief executive of Britain's National Sheep
Association, warned that if farm gate prices did not pick up
within six months, 2 to 3 percent of the country's 65,000 sheep
farmers could decide to leave the business entirely, while a
majority may shift activity towards crops, cattle or dairy.
"We could see the confidence that's built up in the last two
or three years come to a halt, which would be a real shame,
especially when global signals are still fairly strong and when,
for environment and landscape purposes, people are saying we
need grazing animals," he said.
($1 = 0.6555 British pounds)
(Writing by Natalie Huet, additional reporting by Mantik
Kusjanto in Wellington; Editing by Veronica Brown and Anthony
Barker)