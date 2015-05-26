ROME May 26 Supercar maker Lamborghini will
sign on Wednesday a preliminary agreement with Italy's
government to produce a much-awaited sport-utility vehicle at
its Sant'Agata Bolognese plant, a source with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
The agreement envisages that Lamborghini will hire 350
additional workers at the plant in exchange for tax breaks and
incentives of up to 90 million euros ($98 million), the source
added.
The office of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said earlier on
Tuesday that an agreement with Lamborghini would be signed the
following day, without giving details. Lamborghini declined to
comment on the content of the agreement.
A separate industry source confirmed that the deal regarded
tax and job matters.
($1 = 0.9183 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri, additional reporting by Jan
Schwartz in Hamburg; writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Paolo
Biondi)