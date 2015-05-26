(Adds details)
By Francesca Piscioneri
ROME May 26 Supercar maker Lamborghini will
sign on Wednesday a preliminary agreement with Italy's
government to produce a much-awaited sport-utility vehicle at
its Sant'Agata Bolognese plant, a source with knowledge of the
matter said on Tuesday.
Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen group, hopes
the SUV will allow it to repeat Porsche's success in the
fast-growing market for luxury four-by-fours and boost its
profitability. Its sales are expected to more than double the
company's deliveries, which stood at 2,530 vehicles last year.
Wednesday's agreement envisages that Lamborghini will hire
350 workers at the plant in exchange for tax breaks and
incentives of up to 90 million euros ($98 million), the source
added.
The office of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said earlier on
Tuesday that an agreement with Lamborghini would be signed the
following day, without giving details. Lamborghini declined to
comment on the content of the agreement.
A separate industry source confirmed that the deal regarded
taxes and jobs.
In a bid to tackle chronically high unemployment, Renzi's
government approved a labour reform earlier this year, easing
firing restrictions in large firms and offering fiscal
incentives to employers that offer workers permanent contracts.
Both Renzi and Lamborghini Chief Executive Stephan
Winkelmann are expected to attend the press conference and
signing event scheduled for Wednesday.
Lamborghini has yet to announce a launch date for the SUV,
named Urus, pending approval from parent Volkswagen. Winkelmann
has previously said he expected the SUV could come to the market
by 2017 or 2018.
The carmaker first presented a concept vehicle for the SUV
in 2012.
($1 = 0.9183 euros)
(Additional reporting by Jan Schwartz in Hamburg; writing by
Agnieszka Flak; editing by Paolo Biondi and Susan Thomas)