(Adds analyst comment)
By Agnieszka Flak and Francesca Piscioneri
MILAN/ROME May 27 Lamborghini will produce its
much-anticipated sport utility vehicle (SUV) at the supercar
maker's Sant'Agata Bolognese plant in Italy, with the new model
to enter the market in 2018, the company said on Wednesday.
Lamborghini, part of the Volkswagen group, hopes
the SUV will allow it to repeat stable-mate Porsche's success in
the fast-growing market for luxury four-by-fours and boost
profitability.
Its targeted volumes of around 3,000 vehicles per year will
more than double the company's deliveries, which stood at 2,530
vehicles last year.
"The introduction of a third model ... signifies for us the
beginning of a new era," Chief Executive Stephan Winkelmann said
in a statement.
Winkelmann and Italy's Prime Minister Matteo Renzi met in
Rome on Wednesday to sign a letter of intent on the matter.
The luxury carmaker said it would hire 500 new employees,
almost double the physical size of its plant in Italy's Emilia
Romagna region, and invest "hundreds of millions of euros" in
the project over the lifecycle of the vehicle.
"The investment ... is at 700-800 million euros, close to a
billion," Renzi said at the signing ceremony in Rome.
A source told Reuters on Tuesday that Italy's government
provided tax breaks and incentives for a total of up to 90
million euros ($98 million) to encourage Lamborghini to base the
production of the new model in the country.
With the SUV, expected to cost 180,000 euros, Lamborghini
will mainly target fans of all-wheel-drive vehicles in markets
such as the United States, China, the Middle East, the United
Kingdom, Germany and Russia.
The carmaker also hopes to expand its customer base to
families and other clients new to the high-performance brand.
The SUV could bring "new customers to the brand which may
find the dramatic styling of Lamborghini products appealing, but
find its typical sports cars restrictive," said Ian Fletcher, an
analyst at forecaster IHS Automotive.
"If it is a success, the SUV could be a catalyst to
Lamborghini broadening its portfolio further."
The carmaker first presented a concept vehicle for the SUV,
named Urus, in 2012.
Lamborghini's decision to base the model in Italy follows a
similar move by Fiat Chrysler, which began producing
its new Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X models at a plant in
southern Italy last year, also boosting employment.
Both companies are helped by labour reform that was approved
by Renzi's government earlier this year.
In a bid to tackle chronically high unemployment, the reform
has eased firing restrictions in large firms and offers fiscal
incentives to employers that offer workers permanent contracts.
($1 = 0.9203 euros)
