* 9M EBITDA 22.9 million euros up 5 percent from last year

* Q3 net asset value 455.9 million euros versus Q4 2013 of 296 million euros

* 9M net loss 4.7 million euros versus net loss 25.7 million euros year ago

* 9M net loan to value ratio at 38.5 percent versus 59 percent year ago

* 9M turnover up 9 percent versus year ago

* 9M store traffic up 6.5 percent from last year

