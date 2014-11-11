BRIEF-American National Insurance q1 earnings per share $1.48
* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses
Nov 11 Lamda Development SA :
* Announced on Monday that Court of Audit judged in favour of signing sale contract of 100 percent of the shares of "HELLINIKON S.A."
* Says that this judgment clears the way for the largest contemporary private development project in Greece, an investment totaling 8 billion euros
CHICAGO, April 24 CME Group Inc said on Monday it plans to adjust its hard red winter wheat futures contracts, after some U.S. farmers said they had lost faith in the market because it was not converging with local cash prices.