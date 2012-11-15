Nov 15 Former Merrill Lynch brokerage chief Lyle
LaMothe, who retired from the firm last year and now runs his
own consulting firm, has joined the senior advisory board of
Chicago-based boutique investment firm David A. Noyes & Co.
For LaMothe, who vocalized his opposition to the big
bank-owned brokerage model in an interview with Reuters earlier
this year, said the decision to join the board of the regional
adviser-owned David A. Noyes underscores that
philosophy.
"We really see David A. Noyes as an antidote to those who
feel their culture has been taken from them and want to remain
in an employee model," said the firm's President Jim Guthrie in
an interview on Thursday.
Guthrie, also a Merrill veteran who knew LaMothe during his
time at the firm, referred to cultural shifts in the U.S. wealth
management industry as a result of brokerages being bought by
big global banks.
"We're privately owned by our own employees, so we don't
have a layer of bureaucracy or management," said Guthrie.
David A. Noyes, founded in 1908, has 76 financial advisers
across its eight Midwest offices, many of who came from larger
brokerages.
Adding LaMothe to the firm's board is part of the firm's
broader growth strategy to expand its adviser base by leveraging
his industry credibility, Guthrie said.
LaMothe was with Merrill for 24 years before leaving in May
2011. He rose through the ranks from an adviser to eventually
become the head of U.S. wealth management - a role he took on
just months before the firm was bought by Bank of America Corp
in the midst of the financial crisis.
Bank of America declined to comment for the story.
"Those of us who have had the opportunity to work with him
at Merrill very much bought into the client focus," said Mark
Damer, also a Merrill veteran and now national sales manager at
David A. Noyes.
LaMothe, who could not immediately be reached for comment,
also recently joined the advisory board of New York-based
Snowden Capital Advisors LLC, an independent boutique brokerage
firm founded by his former Merrill colleagues Rob Mooney and
John Morris.
LaMothe maintains his position as senior partner at New
York-based Left Hand Logic, LLC, a business consulting firm he
founded in December to advise money managers, brokerages,
technology vendors and other companies in the wealth management
industry.
(Reporting By Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)