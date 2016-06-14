(Adds details, quotes, background)

PARIS, June 14 Total plans to take over Lampiris, Belgium's third-largest natural gas and renewable power vendor, as the French oil and gas major continues its expansion in renewable power.

Total and Lampiris said in a joint statement they have agreed Total will acquire all of the shares in Lampiris. They disclosed no financial details, but a source told Reuters the deal is worth 150 to 200 million euros ($224 million).

"The acquisition of Lampiris will give Total an agile operational platform and client expertise that will enable it to develop innovative offers and enter the residential electricity market," a Total spokesman said.

He added that entering the residential power market would help Total integrate electricity and gas markets.

Total wants to become a top renewable and electricity trading player within 20 years and made a major move into the power market with its $1.1 billion acquisition of battery maker Saft last month.

Privately held Lampiris has about one million clients in Belgium and France. It was founded in 2003 by owners Bruno Venanzi and Bruno Vanderschueren and employs about 350 people.

It competes in the Belgian electricity market with market leader Electrabel, a unit of French utility Engie, and Luminus, owned by French utility EDF.

Belgian holding companies GIMV-XL and SRIW both acquired a 16.5 percent stake in Lampiris three years ago after each invested 40 million euros ($45.0 million).

GIMV and other shareholders have reached an agreement to sell Lampiris to Total, GIMV said separately on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix and Wout Vergauwen; Editing by Geert De Clercq)