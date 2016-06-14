PARIS, June 14 French oil and gas company Total plans to take over Belgium's third-largest largest residential supplier of natural gas and renewable power Lampiris, the company said on Tuesday as it expands its presence in the renewable energy market.

"Total and Lampiris ... have signed an agreement under which Total will acquire all of the shares in Lampiris," the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Leigh Thomas)