BRIEF-Rizal Commercial Banking clarifies on news article entitled "China bank woos RCBC for merger talks"
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21
PARIS, June 14 French oil and gas company Total plans to take over Belgium's third-largest largest residential supplier of natural gas and renewable power Lampiris, the company said on Tuesday as it expands its presence in the renewable energy market.
"Total and Lampiris ... have signed an agreement under which Total will acquire all of the shares in Lampiris," the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Leigh Thomas)
* Anant Asavabhokhin has resigned from his position as director of the company, effective from may 22, 2017 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)