June 26 Lamprell Plc :

* Pleased to announce that 5 for 16 rights issue of 81,363,469 new ordinary shares at 88 pence per new ordinary share announced on 16 May 2014 closed for acceptances at 11.00 a.m. (UK time) on 25 June 2014

* Received valid acceptances in respect of 78,528,325 new ordinary shares, representing about 96.52 pct of total number of new ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to fully underwritten rights issue

* JP Morgan securities Plc, HSBC Bank Plc, in their capacity as joint bookrunners and underwriters, procured subscribers for remaining 2,835,144 new ordinary shares not validly taken up in rights issue, representing 3.48 percent of shares, at a price of 146 pence per share

* Net proceeds from placing of such new ordinary shares will be paid to those persons whose rights have lapsed in accordance with terms of rights issue

* Net proceeds from placing of such new ordinary shares will be paid to those persons whose rights have lapsed in accordance with terms of rights issue