BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
LONDON Jan 31 Lamprell PLC : * Trading position remains stable and our previous guidance for the full year
remains unchanged * Continuing discussions with its lenders in connection with the re-financing
of its debt * Debt talks have made good progress to date * Company is confident that it will continue to receive the necessary support
from its lenders
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r