BRIEF-National Bank of Canada announces increase to NVCC preferred share issue
* National bank of canada- size of offering has been increased to 16 million shares for gross proceeds of $400 million
LONDON Jan 2 Lamprell PLC : * Received the necessary waivers from its various lenders with respect to its
existing debt facilities * Working capital position of the company has improved significantly * Ended the year with a net cash position in the region of US$100 million * The revenue levels will reduce in the early part of 2013 * Caspian sea jack-up project - has successfully launched the rig into the
water * Recently been awarded a further North Sea related project valued at
approximately US$40 million
* Horizon north logistics inc. Announces recent contract award