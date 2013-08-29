Aug 29 Lamprell PLC :
* Return to profitability and positive performance during 1H
2013
* Revenue $521MLN (H1 2012: $528.1MLN)
* Profit before tax $10.1MLN (2012: $50.8MLN loss)
* 2013 recovery on track and all major projects proceeding to
plan
* Pleased that the business has returned to profitability
earlier than planned
* Contract wins so far this year have been slower than expected
* The period-end outstanding borrowing was US$123.4 million (31
December 2012:
US$ 159.3 million)
* Expected revenues in 2014 to be slightly down compared to
2013, with measured