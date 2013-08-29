Aug 29 Lamprell PLC : * Return to profitability and positive performance during 1H 2013 * Revenue $521MLN (H1 2012: $528.1MLN) * Profit before tax $10.1MLN (2012: $50.8MLN loss) * 2013 recovery on track and all major projects proceeding to plan * Pleased that the business has returned to profitability earlier than planned * Contract wins so far this year have been slower than expected * The period-end outstanding borrowing was US$123.4 million (31 December 2012: