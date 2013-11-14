Nov 14 Lamprell PLC : * Performance for year ending 31 December 2013 remains in line with Lamprell expectations. * Introduced a number of initiatives to improve efficiency and to maintain a

tight control of costs * Order book at the end of October was valued at US$ 1.0 billion (30 June 2013:

US$1.1 billion) * Our outlook for the year ending 31 December 2013 remains in line with our