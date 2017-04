Jan 16 Lamprell PLC : * Expects performance for the year ending 31 December 2013 to be ahead of our

previous expectations * Of 31 December 2013, the group's order book was valued at $0.9 billion (31

December 2012: $1.2 billion) * Bid pipeline approximately $4.7 billion (31 December 2012: $ 4.0 billion) * Order intake during 2013 was lower than in previous years * Group's net cash position at the end of December 2013 was around $180

million * Source text