Aug 14 Oil rig maker Lamprell Plc said Chief Executive James Moffat would retire next June and that it had promoted Tony Wright to the role of chief financial officer with immediate effect.

John Kennedy will take on the role of executive chairman until the next annual general meeting in 2016, the company said on Friday.

Lamprell said it had commenced the search process to find a new CEO. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)