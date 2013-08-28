LONDON Aug 28 Oil rig maker Lamprell is due to lose its chief financial officer, the debt-burdened company said on Wednesday, a day ahead of interim results.

Frank Nelson is leaving for personal reasons, according to Lamprell, and will be replaced by Joanne Curin from Oct. 1.

Curin is currently non-executive director for engineering firm WS Atkins plc and Deep Ocean Group Holdings AS.

Dubai-based Lamprell was stung last year after moving into riskier areas such as wind turbine vessels, where operational difficulties led to a series of profit warnings.