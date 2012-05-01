* Wins contract from international drilling contractor
* Adds to $333.3 mln rig contract won in April
LONDON May 1 Oil rig maker Lamprell
said it won a $227 million contract to build an oil rig,
boosting its order book, as strong oil prices continue to drive
demand for the infrastructure used to help extract oil and gas.
Lamprell said on Tuesday that an international drilling
company awarded it a contract to build a new jackup rig, adding
to the $333.3 million contract it was awarded by Abu Dhabi's
National Drilling Company (NDC) in April.
"This is another good win for Lamprell and together with the
recent awards from NDC appears to further evidence the sustained
demand for these rigs," Oriel Securities analyst David Round
said.
In March, Lamprell said it was seeing plenty of bidding
opportunities when it posted a 28.5 percent rise in earnings.
Shares in the company, which have risen 44 percent in the
last six months, closed at 348 pence on Monday valuing Lamprell
at 906 million pounds ($1.47 billion).