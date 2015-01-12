Jan 12 British rig maker Lamprell Plc said revenue for 2015 would be about 10 percent below current expectations as the slump in oil prices hurts its ability to secure new business.

"While short-term tendering activity will continue at a pace required to meet current demand, our ability to carry on winning new business is contingent on the state of the broader industry," the company said in a statement.

Lamprell said its financial performance for the year would be heavily weighted toward the second half. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)