(Adds details, CEO comment, background)
By Arathy S Nair
March 24 Oil rig builder Lamprell Plc
lowered its revenue forecast for this year and said it expected
to start seeing a recovery in activity only in 2018.
Lamprell said on Friday it expected 2017 to be probably its
toughest year yet, despite early signs of recovery in drilling
activity.
"We do see early signs of optimism, but caution remains the
watchword," Chief Executive Christopher McDonald told Reuters,
adding that it would be another 12-18 months before it sees any
flows to the service sector.
The company expects 2017 revenue to be in the lower half of
its earlier forecast range of $400 million to $500 million, in
the absence of large project deliveries in the second half of
the year.
Lamprell, like its peers, has been cutting costs as oil
explorers have slashed spending and cancelled contracts to
counter a more-than-2-year rout in oil prices.
The company said it had cut about 20 percent of its
administrative staff in 2016, leaving it with 1,031 core admin
employees. The company had a total workforce of 5,762 employees
at the end of 2016.
Lamprell raised the total impact of the settlement related
to a delay in delivery of a jackup rig to Ensco Plc to
$42.6 million as cost estimate of additional services rose to
$17.6 million from $10 million.
The company said in July that it had taken a $25 million
exceptional charge to its 2016 revenue due the
settlement.
Lamprell said on Thursday settlement talks to recover cost
from the maker of the rig kit, Cameron LeTourneau, are ongoing.
Last year, Saudi Aramco signed a memorandum of understanding
for the construction of a shipbuilding complex with National
Shipping Co of Saudi Arabia, a state-controlled firm
which ships oil for Aramco, South Korea's Hyundai Heavy
Industries and a unit of Lamprell.
The company did not provide any update on the talks but
McDonald told Reuters that the discussions were in an advanced
stage.
McDonald said the maritime project provided "parallel
opportunities that we are currently in early stages of
pursuing," but declined to comment further.
Lamprell, which runs three rig building yards in the UAE,
said it expected the overhead cost cuts to contribute annualised
savings of $23.4 million in 2017.
Lamprell's 2016 revenue fell 19.1 percent to $705 million
for the year ended Dec. 31.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)