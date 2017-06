LONDON, March 21 Lamprell PLC : * Auto alert - Lamprell Plc FY revenue 1.05 billion usd * FY loss before tax $109.7 million versus $63.5 million profit * Revenue $1,045.5 million versus $1,147.9 million * Expects 2013 to be a recovery year, with stable revenues as compared to 2012 * Sees a gradual return to profitability during 2013 * Sees stable revenues as compared to 2012 and a gradual return to

profitability during the year * Pays no dividend after it paid 8.00 US cents last year