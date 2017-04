Aug 28 Oil rig maker Lamprell Plc's operating profit nearly tripled as it completed four major projects ahead of budget in the first half of the year.

The Dubai-based company reported an operating profit of $53.4 million in the six months ended June 30, compared with $19.2 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $632.3 million. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)