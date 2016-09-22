Sept 22 Oil-rig builder Lamprell Plc said it expected full-year revenue to be slightly below analysts' estimates, hurt by the deduction of $25 million from the final payment made by Ensco Plc due to late delivery of a rig.

The company said it expected revenue for 2017 in the range of $400 million to $500 million.

The company, which runs three rig building yards in the UAE, said revenue rose 28.4 percent to $451.3 million for the six months ended June 30. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar and Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)