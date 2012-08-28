LONDON Aug 28 Oil rig maker Lamprell
reassured on its future saying that its bid pipeline was
positive and it was confident of the support of its banks after
posting a loss in a torrid first-half marred by the impact of
contract delays.
Lamprell, which this year has issued a series of warnings on
its performance, said on Tuesday that it made a net loss of
$47.1 million in the six months to June 30, slightly higher than
the $45 million loss it forecast in July, after the cost of
delayed deliveries of wind farm installation vessels.
Calling the results "a setback", the United Arab
Emirates-based company said it expected to be able to
restructure its agreements with its banks to avoid any breaches
in the full-year period, and added that it was continuing to see
strong demand in its key oil rig market.
"The group's order book remains at an historically high
level of $ 1.5 billion and bid activity remains positive across
all our main businesses," Chief Executive Nigel McCue said.
Lamprell maintained its guidance for the full-year at a loss
of between $12 million to $17 million.
The introduction of new systems and the reorganisation of
management were also being implemented to try to address the
difficulties which led to the company's under-performance, it
said.
The company said it was not proposing to pay a dividend for
the period to end-June.
Shares in Lamprell, which have plummeted 74 percent in the
last six months, closed at 90 pence on Friday, valuing the
company at 234.3 million pounds ($370.2 million).