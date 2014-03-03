LONDON, March 3 Dubai based rig-maker Lamprell
said on Monday it sold its International Inspection
Services (INSPEC) division to Intertek for $66.2
million to reduce its debt and focus on its core business.
Lamprell is attempting to pay down debt after a disastrous
2012 in which the company issued multiple profit warnings
prompted by delays and cost overruns on its gas turbine repair
vessels.
Intertek will pay for INSPEC with cash and Lamprell said it
would use part of the proceeds to pay down a substantial part of
a secured debt facility put in place last year.
INSPEC carries out inspections for infrastructure-intensive
industries including desalination and energy projects.
"The group has been actively pursuing options to dispose of
certain of its service businesses and this disposal is a key
part of that strategy," Lamprell Chief Executive James Moffat
said in the statement.