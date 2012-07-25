(Corrects paragraph 2 to clarify that the company reported fourth-quarter results, not second quarter)

July 25 Lam Research's quarterly profit missed Wall Street estimates as the chip manufacturing equipment maker was hurt by higher operating costs.

Net income fell to $18.1 million, or 13 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $125.9 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 60 cents per share.

Revenue fell marginally to $741.8 million.

Analysts were looking for earnings of 64 cents per share, on revenue of $804.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Operating expenses rose 35 percent to $265.5 million.

Shares of the company, which closed at $34.24 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq, were down about 4 percent at $32.90 in after market trade.