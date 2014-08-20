UPDATE 2-UK's Sports Direct deal to enter U.S. market irks analysts
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
Aug 20 Lamson & Goodnow Manufacturing Co, which describes itself as the oldest U.S. maker of cutlery, has filed for bankruptcy protection.
The Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts-based manufacturer of knives, tableware and kitchen tools traced its Chapter 11 filing last Friday to business decisions by prior management and a tightening of credit by a secured lender, Newtek Business Credit.
Lamson said it plans to sell its main factory, enabling it to repay a $1.07 million loan to the U.S. Small Business Administration, which holds a first mortgage on the property. It also said it expects to generate positive cash flow by November.
The privately held company was founded in 1837, the same year President Andrew Jackson left the White House and Queen Victoria began her 63-year reign in the UK. Its products are sold by retailers such as Williams-Sonoma. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Analysts say deal unwelcome distraction from core market (Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
WASHINGTON, April 20 U.S. President Donald Trump will order the Treasury on Friday to find and reduce tax burdens and review post-financial crisis reforms that banks and insurance companies have said hinder their ability to do business.