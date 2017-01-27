BRIEF-Standard Bank names Kenny Fihla as chief executive of CIB
* Kenny Fihla, current deputy chief executive and head of client coverage CIB, has been appointed as chief executive CIB
Jan 27 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd said it had appointed Andrew McKee as chief of its Cathedral Underwriting business with effect from June 26.
McKee, who was most recently CEO of MS Amlin's Lloyd's business, has also worked at Chubb Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Underwriting at Lloyd's, Lancashire said.
Lancashire, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, announced the departure of Cathedral's CEO and CFO in 2015.
The insurer appointed a finance head for its Cathedral arm last year.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)
ZURICH, May 30 Swiss mail-order pharmacy Zur Rose Group will hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on June 19 to increase its share capital, as it mulls whether to raise funds through a public listing, private funding or by issuing debt.