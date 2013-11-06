Nov 6 Lancashire Holdings Ltd posted a 67 percent decline in third-quarter profit as the British property and casualty insurer recorded lower investment returns and took hefty losses from the hailstorms and floods that devastated parts of Europe in recent months.

The Lloyds of London insurer, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said on Wednesday that pricing remained under pressure and that market conditions for 2014 looked stable.

Pretax profit fell to $25.7 million in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $78 million a year earlier.

Quarterly claims more than tripled to $75.6 million.

Severe floods that inundated parts of central Europe in June are set to cost insurers between $3.5 billion to $4.5 billion, the world's second biggest reinsurer Swiss Re forecast in July.

Analysis from the reinsurance arm of broker Willis estimated that insurers would face paying out a similar amount again after areas of Germany and France were repeatedly pounded by grapefruit-sized hail stones over the summer.

Lancashire's losses offset an 11 percent rise in its net written premiums that rose to $121.6 million.

Shares in Lancashire closed at 819 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.