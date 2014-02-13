Feb 13 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire
Holdings reported an almost 8 percent fall in full-year
profit, battered by claims against storms and floods that
devastated Europe late last year.
The British company, which writes policies for heavy-duty
assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said total claims
rose 8 percent to $188.1 million.
Pretax profit declined to $218.1 million in the year ended
Dec. 31 from $236.8 million a year earlier.
"Overall the results are in line, but peers that have
already reported including Beazley and Catlin
outperformed expectations and rallied on results," Espírito
Santo analyst Shailesh Raikundlia wrote in a note.
Shares in the company were down 5 percent at 716.5 pence on
Thursday, making the stock the top percentage loser on the
FTSE-250 Midcap Index.
Net premiums written in the year ended Dec. 31 fell 3.2
percent to $557.6 million.
Net investment income fell 21.8 percent during the period as
Lancashire, like many insurers, felt the sting of low interest
rates in developed countries.
Central banks in developed countries, including Britain and
the United States, had deliberately held interest rates at
ultra-low levels since the financial crisis in the hope that
cheaper money would bolster economic recovery.
Germany's insurers in October warned that low interest rates
threatened to push them into losses in the coming years.
However, the U.S. Fed last year began talks of unwinding
measures to spur economic growth at home - including ultra-low
interest rates.
Lancashire also said it would hand out a special dividend of
20 cents per share.
However, Raikundlia said the size of the special dividend
may also disappoint investors.
Lancashire shares were down 5.4 percent at 714 pence at 0857
GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.