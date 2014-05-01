BRIEF-Sofina says to sell its 5 pct stake in Eurazeo
* Sofina says announces the launch of the sale of 3.5m shares of eurazeo, representing approximately 5 percent of the share capital
(Corrects currency in paragraph 2 to dollars from pounds)
May 1Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd posted a 47 percent rise in first-quarter gross premiums written, helped by its acquisition last year of Cathedral Capital Ltd.
The British underwriter, which insures oil rigs, ships and aircraft, said gross premiums written rose to $316.7 million in the three months ended March 31 from $214.9 million a year earlier. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Says that its unit, Makrum Development Sp.z o.o., plans to buy no more than 1,854,000 shares of Projprzem SA for 10.80 zlotys ($2.73) per share; to buy at least 723,000 shares