* First-quarter gross premiums written rises 47%, net up 72%
* To return "substantial" portion of earnings to
shareholders
* Shares fall as much as 3.6 pct
By Noor Zainab Hussain
May 1Property and casualty insurer Lancashire
Holdings Ltd posted a 47 percent rise in first-quarter
premiums written, helped by its purchase last year of rival
Cathedral Capital Ltd.
Lancashire Chief Executive Alex Maloney, who took the helm
last week, said the company was likely to return a substantial
portion of earnings to shareholders later in the year.
But shares in Lancashire, which insures oil rigs, ships and
aircraft, fell as much as 3.6 percent on Thursday morning amid
uncertainty about how much of the company's profits would be
returned to shareholders after the purchase of Cathedral.
"... There is a shift in the business model so it makes
sense that they may not pay out a 100 percent of earnings, but I
still think there are a lot of investors who bought into
Lancashire expecting that kind of return," Berenberg analyst Tom
Carstairs told Reuters.
A spokesman for Lancashire said the insurer returned about
88.4 percent of earnings to shareholders last year.
Lancashire acquired Cathedral, which insures property,
satellites and marine cargo, in August 2013 for 266 million
pounds ($449 million), a deal that took it into the Lloyd's of
London market.
The British underwriter said gross premiums written rose to
$316.7 million in the three months ended March 31 from $214.9
million a year earlier.
Net premiums written rose 72 percent to $204.4 million,
while pretax profit fell to $57.4 million.
Lancashire shares fell as low as 675 pence on the London
Stock Exchange before recovering a little to 678.5 by 1113 GMT.
($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by
Robin Paxton)