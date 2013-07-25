* Lancashire estimates $96.9 mln in total losses from Costa
Concordia shipwreck
* Q2 pretax profit falls 4 percent to $58.3 million
* Q2 net premiums written fall 19 percent
* Shares rise 4 pct
(Adds analyst comment, details; updates share movement)
July 25 British insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd
added $37.7 million to its losses from the 2012 Costa
Concordia shipwreck off the Italian coast, but its shares rose 4
percent as analysts had expected a much higher bill.
The property and casualty insurer now estimates $96.9
million in total losses from the shipwreck.
"Certainly I thought it (the increase) was maybe closer to
$60 or $70 million. And I think there were people in the market
with even higher losses expectations," Shore Capital analyst
Eamonn Flanagan told Reuters, reiterating his "buy" rating on
the stock.
Lancashire, which covers heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs,
ships and aircraft, said in its second-quarter results it
expected no improvement in its trading outlook.
The company in May forecast a slight deterioration in
trading conditions this year.
Pretax profit fell 4 percent to $58.3 million in the second
quarter ended June 30 as Lancashire wrote fewer premiums,
particularly in its key marine, property and energy businesses.
Net premiums written fell 19 percent to $189.1 million.
Lancashire's shares were trading up 3.7 percent at 812 pence
at 0912 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty, Supriya Kurane)