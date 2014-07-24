Hong Kong stocks rebound on strong resources; China sluggish on debt woes
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
July 24 Property and casualty insurer Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported a 53.6 percent jump in quarterly net premiums written, helped mainly by its acquisition in late 2013 of Lloyd's of London insurer Cathedral Capital Ltd.
Lancashire, which insures assets such as ships, aircraft and oil rigs, reiterated that it would likely return most if not all of its earnings to investors later this year.
There were no major catastrophe losses in the quarter ended June 30. The insurer earned 0.6 percent on its investments in the period, compared with a loss of 0.6 percent a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu; Editing by Ted Kerr)
DUBAI, Jan 24 Ooredoo Oman announced Tuesday its Chief Commercial Officer Ian Dench had been appointed Chief Executive Officer.
* Says to acquire stakes in five firms for a combined 9.1 billion yuan ($1.33 billion) via share issue