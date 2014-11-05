Nov 5 Lancashire Holdings Ltd, a British property and casualty insurer, posted a 40 percent rise in third-quarter profit, helped by fewer major catastrophe losses and its acquisition of Lloyd's of London insurer Cathedral Capital.

The company, which writes policies for heavy-duty assets such as oil rigs, ships and aircraft, also said it would pay a special dividend of $1.20 per common share.

Pretax profit rose to $36.1 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $25.7 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)