Hong Kong stocks rebound on strong resources; China sluggish on debt woes
* Dollar struggles, pressured by concerns of US protectionism
July 24 Lancashire Holdings Ltd :
* Interim dividend $0.05 per share
* Growth in fully converted book value per share, adjusted for dividends, of 2.4%in q2 2014, 6.4% year to date
* Combined ratio of 74.6% in q2 2014, 70.6% year to date
* Interim dividend of 5 cents per common share
* Fully converted book value per share of $7.67 as at 30 june 2014
* Q2 net premiums written $290.5 million
* Profit before tax $41.5 million in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, Jan 24 Ooredoo Oman announced Tuesday its Chief Commercial Officer Ian Dench had been appointed Chief Executive Officer.
* Says to acquire stakes in five firms for a combined 9.1 billion yuan ($1.33 billion) via share issue