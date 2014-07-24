July 24 Lancashire Holdings Ltd :

* Interim dividend $0.05 per share

* Growth in fully converted book value per share, adjusted for dividends, of 2.4%in q2 2014, 6.4% year to date

* Combined ratio of 74.6% in q2 2014, 70.6% year to date

* Fully converted book value per share of $7.67 as at 30 june 2014

* Q2 net premiums written $290.5 million

