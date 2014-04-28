April 28 Lancashire Holdings Ltd :

* Confirms following recent press speculation that, in line with company's plan to expand its specialty business at Lloyd's, agreement has been reached with four market leading underwriters

* Bruce Carman and Matt Thomas will be responsible for leading expansion in aviation war and John Spence and Peter Neill will lead aviation all risks account

* It is expected that, during second half of 2014, Bruce Carman, Matt Thomas, John Spence and Peter Neill Will, after fulfilling their contractual obligations to previous employers, join Cathedral

* Further information will be announced upon underwriters' arrival at Cathedral