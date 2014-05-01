BRIEF-Sofina says to sell its 5 pct stake in Eurazeo
* Sofina says announces the launch of the sale of 3.5m shares of eurazeo, representing approximately 5 percent of the share capital
May 1 (Reuters) -
* Profit before tax $57.4 million
* Net premiums written $204.4 million
* Gross premiums written $316.7 million
* Dividends of 3.9% in Q1 2014; combined ratio of 66.4% in Q1 2014
* Fully converted book value per share of $7.49 at 31 march 2014
* Energy and terrorism lines in syndicate 3010 receive lloyd's approval
* Return on equity* - Q1 3.9%; final dividend per common share $0.10
* Special dividends per common share $0.20
* Final dividend per common share $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))
* Says that its unit, Makrum Development Sp.z o.o., plans to buy no more than 1,854,000 shares of Projprzem SA for 10.80 zlotys ($2.73) per share; to buy at least 723,000 shares