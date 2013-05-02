* 1st-qtr pretax profit rises 70 pct to $78.9 mln
* Gross premiums written fall 8 pct
* Combined ratio 51.2 pct vs 74 pct year earlier
* Sees slight deterioration in trading conditions
By Karen Rebelo
May 2 British property and casualty insurer
Lancashire Holdings Ltd reported a 70 percent rise in
quarterly pretax profit as it benefited from a drop in claims
but forecast a slight deterioration in trading conditions.
The company's pretax profit rose to $78.9 million for the
three months ended March 31 from $46.5 million a year earlier,
when it was hit by claims related to the wreck of the Costa
Concordia cruise ship off the Italian coast.
Gross premiums written fell 8 percent to $214.9 million but
this was mainly due to the company's strategy to reduce its
exposure to the property retrocession market.
Retrocession is the practice of one reinsurer insuring
business that another reinsurer had agreed to underwrite.
Lancashire said renewals were performing well and that it
would continue to look for opportunities ahead of the U.S.
hurricane season. Overall, however, it said the outlook was
mixed.
"There's a lot of talk in the U.S. that commercial rates are
on the up. I don't think we really believe that," Jonny
Creagh-Coen, head of investor relations, told Reuters on
Thursday.
The recently announced co-insurance partnership between
units of Aon Plc and Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
Inc would also put pressure on the company's business,
Creagh-Coen said.
However, Numis Securities analyst Nick Johnson said the
Aon-Berkshire alliance was more of a risk to smaller players.
"I don't see it as a meaningful threat to Lancashire,
because Lancashire is very strong in its core areas, it has more
expertise than Berkshire Hathaway in its core areas," he said.
Lancashire's accident year loss ratio of 29.7 percent for
the quarter did not include any significant losses, the company
said. The 50.5 percent ratio for the first quarter of 2012
included 19.4 percent for losses related to Costa Concordia.
The company's combined ratio -- the percentage of revenue
spent on claims and costs -- fell to 51.2 percent from 74
percent a year earlier. A figure below 100 shows an underwriter
is profitable.
Lancashire's shares were down 0.3 percent at 845 pence at
0935 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.