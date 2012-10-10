MOVES TUES DEC 21 Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong awaits the start of the 2010 Cape Argus Cycle Tour in Cape Town March 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/Files

A report by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) accusing Lance Armstrong of using and distributing performance-enhancing drugs as part of a sophisticated doping program is a "one-sided hatchet job," the cyclist's lawyer said on Wednesday.

The agency described its report as linking Armstrong to the use of performance-enhancing drugs through financial payments, emails, scientific data, laboratory test results, and testimony from 11 former teammates.

"We have seen the press release from USADA touting the upcoming release today of its 'reasoned decision,'" Armstrong lawyer Sean Breen said by email.

"(The) statement confirms the alleged 'reasoned decision' from USADA will be a one-sided hatchet job - a taxpayer-funded tabloid piece rehashing old, disproved, unreliable allegations based largely on axe-grinders, serial perjurers, coerced testimony, sweetheart deals and threat-induced stories," Breen added.

Armstrong - one of the world's most famous athletes who also is well known for his cancer-fighting charity work - has denied cheating. He never failed a doping test.

Armstrong was banned for life by USADA in August after announcing he would not fight the agency's doping charges against him.

Breen said the agency was "ignoring the 500-600 tests Lance Armstrong passed, ignoring all exculpatory evidence, and trying to justify the millions of dollars USADA has spent pursuing one, single athlete for years."

He added: "USADA has continued its government-funded witch hunt of only Mr. Armstrong, a retired cyclist, in violation of its own rules and due process, in spite of USADA's lack of jurisdiction, in blatant violation of the statute of limitations."

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina)