US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
NEW DELHI Feb 14 Lanco Infratech Ltd is in talks with investors to sell a minority stake in its power business to raise $600-750 million to fund expansion, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
Lanco will consolidate its power business under one vertical and raise funds by the first quarter of 2012/13, Philip Chacko, director, investor relations, told Reuters in a telephonic interview.
Lanco has ready-to-generate capacity of 4400 MW and is constructing 4900 MW of power plants. It also has a pipeline of another 4000 MW where construction is yet to start. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)