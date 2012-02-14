* In talks with financial and strategic investors - exec
* Hires Macquarie as adviser; expects to close deal by June
qtr
* Aims to sell wind power business - exec
* Shares up as much as 19 percent
(Adds details, quote, share price)
By Sanjeev Choudhary
NEW DELHI, Feb 14 India's Lanco Infratech
Ltd is in talks with investors to sell a minority
stake in its power business to raise $600 million to $750
million to fund expansion, a senior executive said on Tuesday,
sending its shares up as much as 19 percent.
The company, whose main activity is engineering and
construction, aims to spin off the power business and sell a
stake in it by the June quarter, said Philip Chacko, director of
investor relations.
"There are quite a few interested parties who wanted to
partner with us -- people, who have a long-term view on the
power sector in the country," he said in an interview over the
phone.
The cash will be used to partly fund a 4,900 megawatt
capacity plant it is constructing and for another 4,000 MW
project it plans to build. It currently runs a 4,400 MW plant.
Lanco, which had net debt of 317.55 billion rupees ($6.44
billion) at the end of December, has hired Macquarie for the
fund-raising and the talks include financial and strategic
investors, Chacko said.
India plans to add 76,000 MW generation capacity in the five
years to 2017 to help bridge a peak power shortage of about 11
percent.
Lanco is also planning to sell its wind power business,
which it considers "non-core" and plans to focus on conventional
and solar energy, Chacko said, without elaborating.
Its wind power business comprises an operational 13 MW wind
farm and licences for additional 3,300 MW.
Shares in Lanco, valued at $788 million, ended up 16.4
percent at 18.80 rupees, while the main stock index
closed 0.43 percent higher.
Lanco earlier reported a 67 percent fall in December-quarter
profit to 1.83 billion rupees. For a table, see
($1=49.3 rupees)
(Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)