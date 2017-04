MUMBAI Aug 13 India's Lanco Infratech Ltd said it has sold a 1,200 mega watt (MW) power plant in the southern Indian state of Karnataka to Adani Power Ltd for about 20 billion rupees ($327 million)

Adani Power, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, will take on existing debt of about 40 billion rupees as part of the deal, Lanco said in a statement late on Wednesday. (1 US$= 61.2150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; editing by David Clarke)