Aug 16 Three months ended June 30 (versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net Loss 2.72 vs 5.65

Income from ops 25.38 vs 25.64

Results are consolidated

NOTE: Lanco Infratech Ltd is an infratructure developer involved in construction, power and real estate.

Further company coverage (Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Michael Perry)