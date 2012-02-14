US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
NEW DELHI Feb 14 Shares in Lanco Infratech Ltd extended gains to nearly 19 percent after an executive told Reuters the power company was in talks with investors to sell a minority stake in its power business to raise $600-$750 million to fund its expansion plans.
At 1:50 p.m. (0820 GMT), Lanco shares was up 17.34 percent at 18.95 rupees. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)