May 18 Land Co Ltd :

* Says the company signed financing contract for a fund of up to 5.5 billion yen from EVOLUTION JAPAN ASSET MANAGEMENT Co., Ltd., with interest rate of three month LIBOR+5.8 percent on May 18

* Says effective from June 1, with a period of five years

* Says previous release was disclosed on April 22

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/MVK6AZ

