* Guidelines to serve for land right laws, policy
* Final approval seen by mid-May
* Also working on separate farm investment principles
MILAN, March 13 UN-backed global
guidelines on responsible land use have won international
consensus after three years of debates, the United Nations' food
agency said on Tuesday, stepping up efforts to regulate
so-called land-grabbing and boost food security.
The guidelines include promoting equal rights for women in
securing title to land, creating transparent record-keeping
systems accessible to the rural poor and protecting traditional
land rights, UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said.
A voluntary code of conduct has been in the works over the
past three years, driven by concerns that countries such as
China and Gulf Arab states are buying swathes of land in Africa
and Asia to secure their own food supplies, potentially at the
expense of local people.
The Voluntary Guidelines on the Responsible Governance of
Tenure of Land, Fisheries and Forests set principles for
national authorities to refer to when passing laws and setting
policy related to access and ownership rights for land,
fisheries and forest resources, the FAO said in a statement.
The guidelines also aim to give investors and developers
clear indications on best practices and to provide civil society
land rights groups with benchmarks they can use in their work on
behalf of rural communities, the agency said.
Even though voluntary, the guidelines are expected to "set
the bar for policymakers", Yaya Olaniran, head of the U.N.
Committee on World Food Security (CFS), said in the statement.
"The voluntary guidelines will play an important part in
answering the challenge of ending hunger and assuring food
security of every child, woman and man in an economically,
socially and environmentally sustainable way," FAO Director
General Jose Graziano da Silva said.
A spike in food prices in 2007-08 sparked a wave of land
deals as food-importing countries and major agricultural
businesses sought to increase their supplies and protect
themselves from price volatility.
Ninety six countries plus the European Union along with
non-governmental groups, civil society organisations, U.N.
agencies and other international organisations, farmers
associations and private sector representatives have worked on
the guidelines.
The international talks have suffered several setbacks,
including a failure to agree on rules for large-scale investment
in farmland in October.
After the working group agreed on the text last week, the
proposed guidelines are now expected to be considered by the CFS
for final approval at a special session, tentatively scheduled
for May 18 in Rome, the FAO said.
The CFS Secretariat will publish the text of the guidelines
soon on its Website.
The guidelines will form the basis for the first of seven
principles for "responsible agricultural investment", drawn up
by the World Bank, FAO and other U.N. agencies but yet to be
adopted internationally.
The first of those principles states that investment should
recognise and respect existing land rights. Further principles
say investment should not jeopardise food security and that all
those materially affected should be consulted.
The two initiatives are separate but complementary.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by Jane Baird)