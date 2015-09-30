BARCELONA, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indigenous
people and local communities lack legal rights to almost three
quarters of their traditional lands, sparking social conflict
and undermining international plans to curb poverty, hunger and
climate change, researchers said.
A study released on Wednesday by the Rights and Resources
Initiative (RRI) showed that 10 percent of land in 64 countries
analysed is owned by indigenous people and local communities,
and 8 percent is controlled or managed by them.
Yet they claim or have customary use of as much as 65
percent of the world's land area.
The new figures highlight "the catastrophic failure of
governments to respect the basic land rights of more than 1
billion people", said Andy White, coordinator of RRI, a global
coalition working on forest policy.
"Now there is absolutely no mystery why there is so much
conflict in the rural world, and why there is so much violence
over investments and agriculture and mining in those areas,"
White told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The first of 17 new global goals adopted by the United
Nations on Friday, on ending poverty, commits to ensuring that
all men and women, in particular the poor and the vulnerable,
have equal rights to ownership and control over land by 2030.
White said that most of the Sustainable Development Goals
(SDGs) were connected with land, because it is the basis of
survival for the world's poor.
The RRI study showed the huge disconnect between local
people and governments over land rights, he said.
"It's very clear now that the SDGs will fail unless
governments address this crisis," he said.
The countries studied for the RRI report cover 82 percent of
global land and different types of ecosystem from forests to
drylands.
Twelve of them are included in the World Bank's list of
fragile countries, and in these, only 2 percent of the land is
controlled by indigenous peoples and local communities, and a
fraction of 1 percent is owned by them, the report said.
White said this highlighted the importance of tackling land
rights issues in efforts to help countries recover from war.
In Liberia, for example, the government has been working on
a draft Land Rights Act that would formally recognise customary
tenure without titling. But there are concerns this may not
apply to commercial concessions already agreed, which cover
around three quarters of the country's land, the report said.
LAWS NOT ENFORCED
At a conference in Bern, Switzerland, on strengthening
community land rights, experts said laws and policies exist, and
court decisions are made, to enforce those rights, but
governments often ignore them.
Victoria Tauli-Corpuz, U.N. special rapporteur on the rights
of indigenous peoples, said she had seen a "retreat" in
implementation by governments - from the Philippines to Brazil,
India and Paraguay - causing increased conflicts over land
ownership, use and management.
"Indigenous rights are sacrificed by governments when they
enter into ... investment and free trade agreements," she said.
Tauli-Corpuz blamed the dominant economic model of growth,
"incessant" consumption and unsustainable production patterns
for ongoing displacement of indigenous peoples and violations of
their human rights.
"States comply more with investment and free trade
agreements because these have heavier sanctions in terms of
economic payments," she said. "But for the human rights
conventions, there are no such sanctions ... and that is one of
the weaknesses."
Past studies have found that forest dwellers and other local
communities conserve their territories best, preventing
planet-warming carbon emissions from trees and the soil and thus
slowing climate change, the RRI said.
The report said that around two thirds of the lands
recognised as owned or controlled by indigenous peoples and
local communities are found in just five countries: China,
Canada, Brazil, Australia and Mexico.
Nearly 90 percent of the countries studied have at least one
law on the books that could be used to legally recognise land
rights, it said.
In 2013, for example, Indonesia's Constitutional Court ruled
government control of customary forests invalid. If implemented,
this judgment could increase the amount of land controlled by
local people from 0.25 percent of national territory to around
23 percent, the report said.
"Without rights to the lands that we live on, indigenous
peoples in Indonesia get pushed aside without free prior and
informed consent, for industrial projects like palm oil
plantations and strip mines," said Rukka Sombolinggi of the
Indigenous Peoples Alliance of the Archipelago (AMAN).
White said a small number of companies had begun to realise
that riding roughshod over communities would harm their
investments, and were seeking fairer deals with those living on
the land they want to exploit.
A separate analysis, released by consultancy TMP Systems,
showed that of 262 agriculture, energy and mining sector
disputes, conflicts with local populations had a materially
significant impact on investors in 67 percent of cases.
A campaign to double the area of land recognised as owned or
controlled by indigenous peoples and communities by 2020, backed
by a coalition of groups, will kick off early next year,
development charity Oxfam told the Bern meeting.
